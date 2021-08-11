Watch more on iWantTFC

Caloocan, like several other areas, is recording an uptick in COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Wednesday.

The city as of yesterday had some 650 active coronavirus infections and was tallying about 70 to 100 new cases per day, said Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

Last month, Caloocan was only recording some 30 new cases per day, he said in a televised public briefing.

"Malaki ho (it's huge), more than double," Malapitan said, when asked if his city was seeing a climb in COVID-19 cases.

But he said Caloocan hospitals have not yet reached 50 percent of their capacity.

"Marami naman talaga na talagang sumusunod sa mga tamang patakaran na ating ipinapatupad. Mayroon ding ibang matitigas ang ulo," the mayor said of his constituents. "Wala naman tayong magawa kundi pauwiin, buwagin sila."

(Many are following the protocols we are enforcing. There are some who are hardheaded. We cannot do anything but shoo them home.)

Metro Manila's one town and 16 cities, including Caloocan, are under the strictest of 4 lockdown levels at least until Aug. 20.

The Caloocan government is preparing 700,000 food packs for its resident, the distribution of which started on Monday. The city on Wednesday also started handing out cash aid from the national government, Malapitan said.

He said Caloocan has vaccinated 700,000 people, about half of whom have received 2 jabs.



"Minsan kasi depende sa gamot. Siyempre ‘pag wala gamot, limitado rin ang aming pagbabakuna," the mayor said.

(It depends on the vaccine sometimes. Of course, if there are no vaccines, our inoculation is limited, too.)

Asked if he would support a potential longer lockdown, Malapitan said, "Kung ‘yan ang kinakailangan, kailangan makiisa tayo, sundin natin. Pero meron pa naman tayong ilang days para maobserbahan kung nagbago o hindi."

(If that is necessary, we need to unite and follow it. But we still have several days to observe whether or not there has been a change.)