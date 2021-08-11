MANILA— Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Wednesday urged Bar examinees this year to get vaccinated against COVID-19 through their local government units, as the High Court ramped up preparations for this year's examinations.

In a statement, Leonen, who serves as the Bar exams chairperson, said they are working with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to have all examinees immunized by November, the month when examinations are supposed to start.

All examinees eligible for vaccination, most especially those who belong in priority groups, should get their COVID-19 vaccines, he said.

"The COVID-19 protocols for the Bar examinations in November will be announced in early October, when we have an informed view of the possible situation at that time," said Leonen.

"We have also been preparing for various scenarios and actively monitoring developments from several credible sources."

The magistrate added the SC is planning to procure COVID-19 testing kits for the examinees.

He also urged the examinees to stop sharing false information regarding the developments on the Bar.

"We are properly engaged. We have you covered," the statement read.

This comes as the country battles another spike in infections in most parts of the country, especially in Metro Manila, likely driven by the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Several hospitals nationwide have already declared critical to full capacity due to the continued stream of virus admissions.

WATCH: