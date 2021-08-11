Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The provincial government of Laguna on Wednesday assured its constituents of financial assistance as it returned to enhanced community quarantine to halt the spread of the virulent COVID-19 Delta variant.

Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez said they were only waiting for the approval of the funds amounting to P2 billion.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said it had sought President Rodrigo Duterte's approval for the release of the pandemic aid.

"Kahit walang nada-download na pera, lahat ng mga mayors natin, lahat ng LGUs (local government units) natin sa Laguna ay naghahanda na mga listahan, ng sistema ng distribution para maiwasan ang pagsiksikan ng mga tao," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(Although the funds have not been downloaded, all our mayors and LGUs are preparing the list and system of distribution to ensure there would not be gathering.)

Laguna’s 3.3 million people are under the strictest lockdown level until Aug. 15. Those who belong to low-income households can receive up to P4,000 in financial assistance.

Since the pandemic started last year, the province has logged over 55,000 COVID-19 infections, of which more than 1,500 died from the illness. As of Aug. 9, it currently has nearly 3,500 active cases.

The governor said local health authorities had also so far given COVID-19 jabs to 10 percent of its population, which include first and second doses.

In the interview, Hernandez disclosed that Laguna recorded 9 new cases of the Delta variant, pushing its tally of the virus strain to 27.

"Ang good news sa 27 na 'yan, iisa nalang ang positive at nagpapagaling. 'Yung 26 ay recovered na," he said.

(The goods is out of the 27 cases, only 1 is positive and recuperating. The other 26 have recovered.)

Should COVID-19 cases continue to rise despite the reimposition of ECQ, Hernandez said he would listen to experts on whether to extend the lockdown or not.

"Kung acceptable naman po, of course we will cooperate. Hindi tayo mag-aapela," he said.

(If their [recommendation] is acceptable, of course we will cooperate. We will not appeal.)

RELATED VIDEO