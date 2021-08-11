DFA brings home over 1,000 OFWs from Middle East

MANILA - A total of 1,083 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East were repatriated on Wednesday through 3 separate chartered flights, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The OFWs, according to the agency, arrived in Davao, Cebu, and Manila. They underwent screening through RT-PCR tests and will still undergo mandatory quarantine.

This brings the cumulative repatriation flights by the agency to 19 since June, with 10 more repatriation flights expected this month.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Arriola said the repatriated OFWs should continue observing health protocols against COVID-19.

“I... give my thanks and appreciation to the local governments of the cities of Davao and Cebu for allowing the repatriation flights at their respective airports and for providing the use of their quarantine facilities," said Arriola.

"If not for their generosity, the DFA could not have mounted these much needed repatriation flights from the Middle East,” she added.

According to the agency, more than 2 million OFWs are in the Middle East.

The figure includes 865,121 in Saudi Arabia, 648,929 in the United Arab Emirates, and 52,760 in Oman.