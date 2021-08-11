People line up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Plaridel Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on August 10, 2021. The city government of Manila allotted 2,000 doses of the vaccine for pre-scheduled residents. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier said that during the 2-week ECQ, there will be a ‘no walk-in policy’ in all vaccination sites in Metro Manila as agreed by all the mayors following last week’s chaos at inoculation sites in Manila and Las Piñas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The number of individuals being vaccinated against COVID-19 daily in Metro Manila has increased but still short of target set for the 2-week lockdown in the region.

Around 214,000 were vaccinated in the capital region Tuesday afternoon, higher than the 207,000 vaccinations last Monday and the average 166,000 doses administered daily before the region's return to the strictest lockdown level, according to the regional health department.

But health officials noted that this still falls short of the 250,000-dose daily target that Metro Manila mayors had set to make most of the region-wide lockdown.

“This is really dependent on the availability of the vaccines. Mas maraming vaccines available, mas maraming maija-jab ‘yung ating vaccination teams sa LGUs,” DOH-NCR Director Gloria Balboa said.

(The more vaccines are available, the more doses our vaccination teams can use in the LGUs.)

“‘Yung mga vaccination sites, I think they have to open na ‘yung mga nakaabang na vaccination sites ‘pag dumami ang vaccines. Mayroon din naman tayong private partners… i-maximize din natin sila,” dagdag ni Balboa.

(Other vaccination sites should be opened in case vaccines arrive. We also have private partners. We will also maximize them.)

Navotas City has not reached its target daily vaccination rate because of residents who opt to skip their vaccine schedules.

Around 17 percent of the 3,000 residents scheduled for vaccination did not show up, according to government data. Because of this, the LGU has enforced a new policy placing no-showers under "last priority."

“’Pag nabakunahan na ‘yung rest of the population, saka na kayo makakapagpa-schedule ulit,” Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said.

(You can only re-schedule once the rest of the population has been vaccinated.)

The LGU noted that there only a few senior citizens who have been vaccinated, even as they remain priority for COVID-19 vaccination.

“Doon sa senior citizen, mukhang may vaccine hesitancy. But ang ginagawa namin ngayon, talagang tinatao-tao na namin 'yung senior citizen... Iche-check nila ‘yan, nakatira pa ba sa Navotas? Buhay pa ba? Gusto bang magpabakuna o ayaw talaga?” he explained.

(There seems to be vaccine hesitancy among seniors. But what we're doing right now is we're personally approaching senior citizens. Are they residents? Are they still alive? Are they willing to be vaccinated or are they hesitant?)

Tiangco also noted a decrease in vaccination turnout from when they barred walk-in entries in vaccine sites during the lockdown.

“Mas marami talaga kung may walk-in… ‘Yung sites natin ngayon we fixed it at 600. Nung walk in, nakaka-900 ‘yan… Babalansehin mo eh. Pwedeng mas marami, kaya lang papayag ka ng walk-in, may risk na magkahawahan,” he said.

(Naturally we'd get more residents vaccinated when there is a walk-in system. We fixed walk-in vaccinations at 600. When we employed walk-in systems, we were able to vaccinate 900. There has to be a balance. You can increase that but if we allow walk-in vaccinations [right now] there's a risk of infection.)

Manila could not speed up its vaccinations at the moment because its doses allocated for the first dose are running out, according to the city government.

It only took three days to roll out around 118,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to the Manila Health Department. There are 22,000 doses of Pfizer expected to be administered this Wednesday.

“’Yung pang-community namin up to today na lang. Mayroon kaming special sites or special agencies na babakunahan bukas. Mayroon pa rin kaming pagbabakuna tomorrow, pero hindi na ganoon karami. Siguro mga nasa 4,000 to 5,000 na lang ang babakunahan namin tomorrow. Unlike 'pag ganitong day time and night time, umaabot kami ng mga 35,000,” Manila Health Department Chief Dr. Arnold Pangan said.

(We have special sites or special agencies to vaccinate tomorrow. We also have vaccinations tomorrow but not as much. Maybe around 4,000 to 5,000 - unlike when we had day time and night time vaccinations where we are able to vaccinate 35,000.)

“Ang pinakamataas sa amin is 45,400 plus in a single day. Pwede naman namin gawin ‘yun kung maraming bakuna na ibibigay sa amin,” dagdag niya.

(The highest in a day is 45,000. We could repeat that if we get enough supply.)

Manila will also be halting nighttime vaccinations pending additional vaccine supply.

Mandaluyong was able to increase its vaccinations to 15,000 from 8,000 to 12,000 daily after it added vaccination sites in the city. Around 70 percent of the population have been partially vaccinated.

But Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos said the city may not be able to increase this further due to manpower issues.

“Ang number one issue talaga, manpower. Kasi talaga alam naman natin only doctors and nurses lang ang pwede mag inoculate, mag-screening ng tao. Pero kung 'yung willingness magpabakuna, andyan na,” she said.

(The number one issue here is manpower, because we all know that only doctors and nurses can inoculate and screen people. But the willingness to get vaccinated is there.

The DOH regional office said it was willing to offer help to LGUs to ramp up vaccination.

— Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

