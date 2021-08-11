Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Cebu City could soon run out of burial spaces in Catholic cemeteries due to rise in the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, a city official said Wednesday.

"Actually, nagkakaproblema na tayo ngayon (we are having problem [with our burial grounds]... To be more specific, we have 21 available slots as of last night," city councilor Dave Tumulak told Teleradyo.

On Tuesday, Cebu City recorded 331 new coronavirus infections, raising its caseload to 32,530, the highest among cities and provinces in Central Visayas. Its number of active cases stood at 3,813.

The city also reported 6 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. So far, some 1,006 people have died from the respiratory disease.

Amid scarcity of burial sites, the city councilor said he talked with Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma to allow the city government to build levels of burial spots in Catholic cemeteries.

In the interview, Tumulak also dismissed as "misquoted" a city councilor's recent remark of a possible mass burial site in Cebu City for COVID-19 fatalities.

"Hindi naman pupuwede kasi 'yung mga victims ng COVID dito (It's not allowed because) we treat them as victims and they deserve to have a formal and decent burial," he said.

Tumulak said city councilor Joel Garganera's statement was sort of a warning due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

This comes as some people fail to follow health protocols such as wearing of face mask and observing physical distancing.

"Kasi dito ibang-iba, kapag dito sa daan mag-face mask, mag-face shield 'yung mga tao. Subalit magpunta ka dun sa loob ng mga sitio, mga purok-purok, walang face mask, walang face shield, nag-iinuman pa," he said.

(It's different here. You will see people wearing face mask and face shield in the streets. But if you go inside the community, they don't wear face mask and face shield and even drinking.)

