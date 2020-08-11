Western Visayas sees highest daily rise of COVID-19 cases

Western Visayas on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, raising the region's tally of the disease to 2,307.

Tuesday's new infections is the region's single largest daily number of cases since the pandemic began, said Dr. Marie Jocelyn Te of the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the new figure, 157 were tagged as local cases, 13 came from locally stranded individuals (LSIs), 6 from repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 2 were authorized persons outside residence.

Iloilo City recorded the most number of new COVID-19 cases with 93. It is followed by Iloilo Province (40), Negros Occidental (23), Bacolod City (12), Guimaras (3) and Antique (3).

To date, the region has 1,203 active cases, 1,071 recoveries and 38 fatalities. - Report from Cherry Palma, ABS-CBN News