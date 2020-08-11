Home  >  News

Veteran broadcaster Neil Ocampo passes away

Posted at Aug 11 2020 10:11 AM

Veteran radio broadcaster Neil Ocampo has passed away due to heart failure, his son Aristotle Neil Ocampo confirmed Tuesday. He was 62.

Ocampo's son said his father's remains have been cremated.

Ocampo joined radio DZMM after the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution and hosted the programs "Oh Yes, It's Neil Ocampo!" and "Todo Balita" where he became famous for his voice impersonations of politicians and personalities such as Tongressman Atras Abante and Pareng Erap. 

He later anchored radio programs on Radyo 5 and DZRH. 

