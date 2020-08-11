US to donate 100 ventilators to PH for pandemic response

MANILA - The United States Embassy in the Philippines confirmed Tuesday that Washington is donating 100 US-manufactured ventilators to support Manila’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
“This latest support builds on nearly P1 billion ($20.5 million) in COVID-19-related assistance from the US government to our Philippine friends, partners, and allies,” embassy press attache Heather Fabrikant said in a message.
Additional details regarding arrival and delivery of the equipment will be provided when available, Fabrikant said.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. yesterday said that he received a “kind offer” of 100 units of Vyaire Ventilators model LTV 2200 valued at $1,557,520.
“Thank you, America,” Locsin said.
As of Monday, the Philippines has logged 136,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 66,186 are active.
According to the country's health department, 0.6 percent of the active cases severe, and another 0.6 percent are critical, which usually require the use of ventilators.
US government donates ventilators to PH, Philippines COVID-19 updates, US government donation, ventilators, medical equipment, COVID-19, pandemic, virus, US COVID assistance to Philippines