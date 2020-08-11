US to donate 100 ventilators to PH for pandemic response

MANILA - The United States Embassy in the Philippines confirmed Tuesday that Washington is donating 100 US-manufactured ventilators to support Manila’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

“This latest support builds on nearly P1 billion ($20.5 million) in COVID-19-related assistance from the US government to our Philippine friends, partners, and allies,” embassy press attache Heather Fabrikant said in a message.

Additional details regarding arrival and delivery of the equipment will be provided when available, Fabrikant said.



Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. yesterday said that he received a “kind offer” of 100 units of Vyaire Ventilators model LTV 2200 valued at $1,557,520.

“Thank you, America,” Locsin said.

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged 136,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 66,186 are active.

According to the country's health department, 0.6 percent of the active cases severe, and another 0.6 percent are critical, which usually require the use of ventilators.