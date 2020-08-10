The ANC Brief: Can't take the heat

The Senate hearing on alleged anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will continue today. Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Get out of the kitchen

Over the weekend, two top officials of the agency informed the Senate of their poor health. Senate President Tito Sotto reacted to PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales' statement that his privacy was violated when details of his health were made public. Basically, Sotto said that if Morales can't take the heat, he should get out of the kitchen. The lawmaker also said Morales shortchanged the public for not divulging his health status.

Another record

It's another record high of COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday, the Philippines logged in close to 7,000 cases. The debate is raging over keeping the lockdown to save lives or easing quarantine restrictions to save the economy. In a televised address, President Duterte repeated his promise that we would be COVID-free by December and that the Russians would be giving us a vaccine.

Debate on quarantine

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana said Metro Manila and four neighboring provinces will most likely transition to the less stringent general community quarantine (GCQ) on Aug 19 despite the rising number of cases. He said these areas cannot afford an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). Philippine College of Physicians vice president Dr. Maricar Limpin said there is no need to extend the MECQ. Dr. Tony Leachon said the MECQ should be extended to a month and that the two-week MECQ was not enough to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Ghost in the Machine

Technical glitches including a two-hours delay marked the dry run of the online distance learning plan. Officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) said glitches were unavoidable. But lawmakers and groups questioned the DepEd's readiness to serve up the program.

Timely honor

