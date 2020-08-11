PH embassy in Thailand calls out Thai Rath over 'insensitive' headline

MANILA - The Philippine Embassy in Thailand has expressed “deep dissatisfaction” over a headline of Thai newspaper Thai Rath characterizing the Philippines as “land of COVID-19” when it reported about the return of Filipino teachers there.

In a letter addressed to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, embassy consul general Val Simon Roque said the characterization is “inappropriate, insensitive, and unhelpful” at a time when the ASEAN members are “closely cooperating” to deal with challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy also assured Thai Rath and its readers that the Filipino teachers and other Filipinos returning to Thailand “are following and will strictly follow all the health protocols and quarantine conditions promulgated by the Royal Thai Government.”

The embassy also expressed confidence in the work of Thai civil servants in ensuring that health protocols and quarantine requirements are being followed to manage the COVID-19 situation “very well.”

Thai Rath has not issued a response as of press time.

The Philippines has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent months following eased quarantine restrictions, becoming the Southeast Asian country with the most number of infections at 139,538 as of Tuesday.