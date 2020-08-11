Number of health workers with COVID-19 in PH reaches 5,551; active cases at 610

MANILA — There have been 5,551 health workers in the Philippines infected with COVID-19, according to the Department of Health, of which, 610 are active cases.

The latest DOH COVID-19 situationer report showed that 4,902 of the infected personnel have recovered from the disease, while the death toll remains at 39, as of last Sunday, Aug. 9.

With COVID-19 cases in the Philippines continuing to increase and reaching 129,860 on Aug. 9, the percentage of health workers in proportion to the total is still relatively low at 4%.

Earlier in the pandemic, the percentage of health workers with COVID-19 rose to almost 20%.

COVID-19 cases among health workers, as of Aug. 8, increased by 458, from the Aug. 1 tally of 5,008 cases.

“The 458 new confirmed COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers from Aug. 2-8 is the third highest announced by DOH in a single week since April 28, when the agency started regularly publishing information on healthcare workers affected by COVID-19,” according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

“The highest number of cases among healthcare workers was recorded the week prior (July 26-Aug. 1) with 565 new cases. The cases from July 19-25 came in second with 505 cases,” it added.

Majority of the active cases have mild symptoms, while a quarter are asymptomatic.

Less than 1% are in severe condition, as of Aug. 8.

Included in the total of infected health workers are 1,885 nurses, 1,185 doctors, 379 nursing assistants, 233 medical technologists, 126 radiologic technologist, 108 midwives, 47 respiratory therapists and 46 pharmacists.

Also infected were the following non-medical staff in health facilities: 456 administrative staff, 176 utility personnel, 101 barangay health workers, 64 dietary staff, 55 drivers, 38 security guards, 19 government employees, and 14 engineers.

While there are now fewer health workers dying due to COVID-19, medical societies and health workers unions have spoken out, saying they are overworked — extending hours without extra pay. Nurses have also complained about not being justly compensated.

This has prompted the government to impose relatively stricter quarantine measures on Aug. 4-18 in Metro Manila and four of its neighboring provinces, while giving time to the health sector to recalibrate its COVID response.