Magnitude 4.5 quake jolts Masbate

MANILA - A magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolted Masbate on Tuesday, state seismologists said.

The tremor struck 15 kilometers southeast of Cataingan town at 3:26 p.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 28 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity II was felt at Irosin, Sorsogon.

Here are the reported instrumental intensities:

Intensity II - Masbate City; Naval, Biliran; Legazpi Cty

Intensity I - Malinao, Aklan; Ormoc City; Roxas City

The tremor is not expected to cause damage or spawn aftershocks.