Ilang SAP beneficiaries sa Las Piñas magdamag pumila sa remittance center para makuha ang ayuda

MAYNILA - Noong Linggo pa dapat kukuhanin ni Remedios Dauang ang ika-2 tulong mula sa social amelioration program (SAP).

LOOK: Beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program in Las Piñas wait as early as 8 pm outside a remittance center along Alabang-Zapote Road.



Those who came in advance said arriving at 3 or 4am was already too late since the line would be too long



(📸: Jay Echano) pic.twitter.com/qKvTZ692k9