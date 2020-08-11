Gov't says to ensure enough supply of face shields for commuters

A man dons a face shield on July 14, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The government will ensure enough supply of face shields throughout the Philippines, Malacañang said Tuesday as wearing of the gear was made mandatory for commuters starting Aug. 15.

The Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department of Health will oversee the supply of face shields in the country, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Sisiguraduhin naman po ng ating DTI at DOH na dahil ginawang mandatory 'yan sa pagsakay sa pampublikong sasakyan, magkakaroon po ng supply ang buong Pilipinas," he said in a Palace press briefing.

(The DTI and DOH will ensure that the whole Philippines will have a supply because that was made mandatory for public transport.)

The Department of Transportation earlier announced that passengers in all modes of public transport will be required to wear face shields together with anti-virus masks starting Aug. 15.

The government has encouraged the public to wear face shields on top of the mandatory wearing of face masks in light of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in the country since logging its first case in late January.

A suggested retail price on face shields is set to be issued this week, officials said.

Public transport remains suspended in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal due to the prevailing modified enhanced community quarantine.