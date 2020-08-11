Agricultural economics student graduates as UPLB class valedictorian despite thesis delay

Photo from Shantel Chavez

MANILA — Despite the 1-year delay in finishing her course, agricultural economics student Shantel Chavez from Infanta, Quezon finished at the top of her class.

Chavez is valedictorian of the University of the Philippines Los Baños Class of 2020, finishing as magna cum laude with a general weighted average (GWA) of 1.26.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Chavez said she did not expect to top her entire batch after experiencing delays in her thesis.

"Gulat na gulat po ako noon kasi never ko po talagang in-expect or in-aim na mag-class valedictorian. Kaya po hanggang ngayon di ko pa rin po lubos maisip. Naninibago rin po ako sa atensyon na binibigay sa akin ngayon," she told ABS-CBN News.

(I was shocked at that time because I never expected or aimed to be the class valedictorian. Even up till now, I never thought of it. I'm still not used to the attention given to me right now.)

Chavez said that she was delayed due to the lack of respondents on her thesis and had to go back to square one, changing to a new subject - competitiveness of carrageenans, a substance extracted from seaweeds and used in food production.

She said she was close to giving up her dream and just wanted to finish her thesis.

"Sinantabi ko na po 'yung pangarap na mag-magna cum laude tapos gusto ko na lang pong matapos 'yung thesis ko," she said.

(I just set aside my dream to graduate as magna cum laude, I just wanted to finish my thesis.)

With her struggle to finish her manuscript, Chavez said that she learned to admit her shortcomings and move forward.

"Ilang beses ko pong gustong sukuan 'yung thesis ko noon eh kaya sobrang thankful po ako sa mga taong nag-push sa akin na magsulat pa rin [ng thesis]... Tsaka 'yung realization ko tungkol sa pagtingin sa mistakes in a positive way, mas malaki 'yung magiging tulong nun kaysa sa GWA ko kapag may career na ako," Chavez said.

(A lot of times, I wanted to give up on my thesis that's why I'm thankful to the people who pushed me to still finish my thesis. I also had a realization on my view on my mistakes in a positive way, it's a big help compared to my GWA to my career.)

"Na-realize ko rin po na 'yung worth ko and ability to serve the nation ay hindi nakadepende sa tagal ko sa unibersidad kasi hindi lang naman po 'yung bilis sa pagtapos ng degree program at grades 'yung baon namin sa aming paglabas sa UPLB pero 'yung mga life lessons na nagkaroon kami at moral values na na-instill ng UPLB sa amin," she added.

(I also realized that my worth and ability to serve the nation is not dependent on my stay in the university because it's not just about how fast we finish our degrees and grades, we are also taking with us the life lessons and moral values instilled by UPLB.)

After her graduation, Chavez wants to take a break first then teach in UPLB next year.

"Na-inspire po kasi ako sa mga professors ko na sobrang passionate magturo tsaka po nae-enjoy ko pong turuan 'yung mga kaklase ko po noon kapag niyayaya ko po silang mag-review bago mag-exam."

(I was inspired by my professors who are passionate in teaching, I also enjoyed teaching my classmates before when they would ask me to review together before the exams.)

According to the school's website, Chavez will be leading the 1,629 undergraduate and graduate students at a virtual graduation ceremony on Aug. 15 via YouTube and Facebook.