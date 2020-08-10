2 LSIs from Manila test positive for COVID-19 in Siquijor

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical extracellular viral particles contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Image from CDC

The island province of Siquijor has logged two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), latest data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas showed.

Siquijor Vice Gov. Mei Ling Quezon confirmed Monday that the two new cases are locally stranded individuals who came from Manila.

"There is still no local transmission and both are in isolation,” said Quezon.

The new cases were part of the batch of the first two locally stranded individuals who tested positive for the disease but arrived last week in the province.

All others who came with them tested negative and are now cleared of the virus. "But they are still continuing their mandatory quarantine," added Quezon.

Siquijor has refused entry for all stranded individuals from Manila until August 31. Stranded individuals from other provinces will be allowed in the province provided that they present a negative RT-PCR test.

Siquijor currently has 4 active cases - 3 who tested positive in the province while the other one tested positive in Navotas but was able to return home because of a negative rapid test.

"We are now requiring all who want to come home to Siquijor to have a negative swab test. No exceptions,” said Quezon.