17 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 9,774

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,774 on Tuesday as 17 additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Only 3,276, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,790 of those infected have recovered, while 708 have succumbed to it.

The DFA reported no new recoveries nor deaths on Tuesday.

11 August 2020



For three consecutive days, the DFA reports no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Asia and the Pacific and no new records of recoveries. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/r7x039gsID — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 11, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 302 in the Asia Pacific Region, 501 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 139,538 people. The tally includes 2,312 deaths, 68,432 recoveries and 68,794 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News