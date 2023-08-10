Warm weekend ahead for Metro Manila, habagat to affect Visayas, Mindanao

People shield themselves from the sun as they walk toward a transport terminal in Manila on April 17, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

It's going to be a warm Thursday and a warm weekend for Metro Manila while the southwest monsoon will bring rains to parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Metro Manila will experience temperatures as high as 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday while the heat index could go as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

Metro Manila is forecast to experience 27-32 degree weather from Friday to Sunday this week, the weather bureau said.

Other areas that are forecast to experience hot weather Thursday include Tuguegarao (35 degrees Celsius), Puerto Princesa (33 degrees Celsius) and Laoag (32 degrees Celsius).

A severe tropical storm with international codename LAN is still outside the Philippine area of responsibility at 2,370 KM east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

The storm is not expected to affect the counrtry and will not enhance the habagat

Mimaropa, Occidental Mindoro and the northern portion of Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The western portion of Visayas will be affected by the southwest monsoon, bringing rains.

PAGASA said the Zamboanga peninsula, Bangsamoro region, Soccsksargen and Lanao del Norte will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.