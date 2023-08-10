The Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday said it is investigating reports of National IDs found in a garbage disposal area in Barangay Tiling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

In a statement, the PSA said it will coordinate with the Philippine Postal Corporation in the investigation.

"The agency assures the public that this is an isolated case. The privacy and security of the data of PhilSys-registered persons is of the highest priority, and strict protocols in the distribution of PhilIDs and ePhilIDs have been in place since the beginning of its distribution," the PSA said.

Earlier reports on social media said about 100 national IDs were discovered in the garbage dump in Barangay Tiling, Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.