MANILA — There is a possibility that the New Bilibid Prison inmate who was reported missing since July 15 is still alive, according to Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr.

He told the House Committee on Public Order and Safety and the House Committee on Justice in a joint inquiry on Thursday that the mother of Michael Angelo Cataroja wants her son to surrender to Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Catapang assured the panels that BuCor personnel are looking for Cataroja 24/7.

"I am now submitting an affidavit that will show to you that I am really exhausting all remedies, 24 hours hinahanap namin...There is a development, because right now there is a possibility that PDL Cataroja is still alive. Even his mother is telling us she wants her son to surrender to Raffy Tulfo,” he said.

"We are already there in the area, and we are begging the mother… we are assuring her son that if he will come out, we will ask the honorable Senator Raffy Tulfo to be there to really be the one to accept his surrender, if that can be accommodated,” Catapang added.

The BuCor chief said the third septic tank inside the NBP will be opened Thursday to check for human remains.

During Tuesday’s Senate Committee hearing, a forensic expert from the National Bureau of Investigation said the bone recovered from an alleged mass grave at an NBP septic tank was “not of human origin” and are likely “chicken leg bone”.

"Right now we have 8 septic tanks, only three were positively identified by the K9 to have a possible human remains in that area. We have already opened two. The last one will be opened immediately after this hearing,” Catapang said.

Meanwhile, authorities recently recovered five firearms inside the NBP, including caliber 45 pistols. That’s after a commotion last month left one inmate dead and nine others injured.

Catapang clarified that the person deprived of liberty who died was not “stabbed” as initially reported, but was shot with a gun.

"There were five firearms that were recovered, and I’d like to say na hindi sinaksak ‘yung namatay. It was a gunshot wound...Ang information we gathered, they were already inside the BuCor before I arrived,” he told the panels.

Amid these incidents, Catapang believes the drug lords who were transferred from the NBP are behind the “commotions” inside the prisons to challenge his leadership.

"Last month, inuna ko po ‘yung talagang mga drug lord, at niyayanig ako ngayon. I know they are the ones behind this...'Yung mga nangyayari ngayon, there is really a challenge in my leadership, in as much as they really want to hold me responsible for all the tactical errors that are being committed by my field commanders, so-called,” he said.

“They can do the commotion like what happened last week, because they want to put in place the new leadership that they want. Nagtataka nga po ako. Kasi nine months ako nag-takeover, I was able to hold on to it, then when I started transferring them, d’yan na po nagsimula ang gulo-gulo d’yan sa loob. I am really containing the situation and hopefully this situation here in BuCor will not happen again. Medyo kailangan po talaga mag-hands on ako,” Catapang added.

"I have inherited a broken system, a broken organization, and it will really take a while to fix this BuCor. But I am not giving up.” he noted.

Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr. dared Catapang to resign if he fails to implement reforms in the BuCor. He also threatened to move for the reduction of BuCor’s budget to P1 next year.

"Mayroon talagang malalim na korupsyon sa BuCor...Heads must roll...and if you’re not able, Director General, na gawin ang lahat ng mga bagay na ito you are willing to resign from your position?” Abante asked.

“I serve at the pleasure of the people and the President, and the Secretary. I am willing if told to resign from my position. But right now I will not resign, because I have a duty, a task to do. Please give me more time, because sinalo ko lahat ng problemang ito,” Catapang replied.

“Sa hearing na ito, nakikita ko na nagtuturuan kayo dito. Hindi ko alam kung sino dapat ang i-blame dito, you’re blaming each other and then all of you are saying that none of you is corrupt. Kung hindi lang sa mga PDL, magmo-motion akong gawing P1 ang budget Ninyo eh. I am going to look into your report before the budget hearing of BuCor starts, I would like to see that report,” Abante added.

He called for the resignation of BuCor OIC-Deputy Director for Operations and Head Executive Assistant Jail Senior Inspector Angelina Bautista too. House Committee on Public Order and Safety Chairperson Rep. Dan Fernandez questioned her appointment.

"Pumasok ka bilang casual employee, then you were appointed as Superintendent ng CIW (Correctional Institution for Women), na-rock mo ‘yung boat ng organization. It causes demoralization. At ‘yan ang iniiwasan ng civil service,” Fernandez said.

“I am calling for the resignation of this madam in BuCor,” Abante said after questioning Bautista’s business of catering prison meals between 2016 and 2017.

Fernandez meanwhile raised the Commission on Audit observation flagging the “inadequate” meals served by caterers to NBP inmates last year.

AFS Eatery’s Senior Operations Manager Dorothy Cuaresma explained that they encountered difficulty sourcing raw materials for the food in the agreed menu, but they requested permission to change it without sacrificing the calorie count.

"Noong time na ‘yun, pandemic, mayroon ding mga ASF issue, foot and mouth disease, nagkakaroon kami ng shortage sa raw materials. Ang ginagawa naming pag ganon, gumagawa kami ng paraan para maibigay pa rin naming ang pagkain ng PDL and at the same time, not sacrifice ‘yung kcal count,” she explained.

"According sa report ng COA, walang approval ng nutritionist at walang approval ng BuCor ang pagpapalit ninyo ng menu… Hindi n’yo kasi maaalis sa isipan ng mga kongresistang naririto na mag-isip kami ng masama kung bakit pinalite ang menu. Why? Para mas malaki ang kita, para may makinabang, para may mapaglagyan,” Fernandez said

The lower house inquiry stemmed from resolution 1136 filed by Rep. Erwin Tulfo to look into the reports of a missing inmate from NBP’s maximum security compound.

RELATED VIDEO