Magnitude 4.4 quake hits off Davao Oriental

Phivolcs photo

MANILA — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit the waters off Davao Oriental on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 35 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town at 2:48 p.m., said Phivolcs. The tremor hit at a depth of 23 kilometers.

Intensity II was felt in Tampakan, South Cotabato, while Intensity 1 was recorded in Polomolok.

Instrumental Intensities were also reported in the following areas, Phivolcs added.

Intensity II - Tampakan, South Cotabato; Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat;

Malungon, Sarangani;

Intensity I - Davao City; Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; City of Kidapawan, Cotabato; Magsaysay and Matanao, Davao del Sur; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; City of General Santos, City Of Koronadal, and Polomolok, South Cotabato

On Wednesday, Davao Oriental was hit by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake.