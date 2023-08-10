PAGASA image

MANILA - Parts of Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the effects of a shallow low pressure area east of Eastern Samar, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said it is monitoring a shallow LPA 235 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar.

It is not expected to intensify into a storm and may dissipate in the next couple of days, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda.

However, it will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers over Visayas, Mindanao, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Albay and Masbate between Thursday afternoon to Friday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have generally fair weather, but isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may persist Thursday night to early Friday.

Meanwhile, typhoon Lan, which was last located 2,275 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, is still not expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility.

It also has no direct effect on the country’s weather, but is enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, Clauren-Jorda added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

