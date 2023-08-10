DA confiscates 600 kgs of smuggled meat in Parañaque

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture's National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) seized meat worth P250,000 or around 600 kilos of chicken , duck, and pork meat, suspected to be smuggled or illegally imported from China.

NMIS on Thursday raided four shops in Parañaque City. During the operation, it was discovered that these shops possessed counterfeit meat inspection certificates, raising concerns about the safety and origin of the meat.

The NMIS Central Office Enforcement revealed that the presented meat inspection certificate was fake and contained fraudulent information. This suggests a high likelihood of smuggling or illegal entry into the country.

"Mayroon din tayo na na-present satin na Meat Inspection Certificate. Ito po ay fake po. Na-verify natin sa San Simon ang (certificate), pero ang pangalan po ay nasa NCR. Yung meat establishment po ay hindi po dito sa NCR, at ito ay nasa Pampanga. Hindi rin natin ma-identify kung sino nag-issue (ng certificate).Technically po smuggled ang lalabas po sya ngayon dahil walang documents. Ang tawag sa kaniya ay hot meat so in violation sa meat inspection code of the Philippines," said Dr. June Padasas of NMIS Central Office Enforcement.

The NMIS emphasizes the significance of inspecting imported meat to prevent the introduction of diseases such as bird flu. Moreover, it strictly prohibits the importation of pork from countries affected by African Swine Fever (ASF), such as China.

"Ito yung reason bakit tayo nag-ban kasi may mga sakit. Example natin yung bird flu yung bird flu po ay disease siya na kakalat sa tao kung patuloy na papasok dito. Chances are pwede tayo tamaan. Yung pork eh yung ASF tuloy tuloy yung pag-ragasa satin. Malaki epekto sa ekonomiya at sa local industry," Padasas said.

The NMIS states that this recent raid on several stores in Parañaque City is similar to previous operations conducted in Bulacan, Rizal, and Pasay.

The four stores selling the confiscated meat share common branding and can all be traced back to China.

“Na-trace natin na mayroon siyang pinangggalingan na isang grupo na nagpapa-takbo kasi pare-pareho yung mga brand yung sa Meycauayan. Nakikita natin sa Binangonan. Nakikita din natin sa Taytay. Itong brand ng black chicken ay same markings na nakuha natin last month sa Pasay naman at sa Cartimar," Dennis Solomon, Department of Agriculture Inspectorate and Enforcement head, said.

"So yung tinatakbo ng investigation malapit na naming matumbok ang source ng lahat ng hot meat na ito at bawal na produkto,” he added.

In order to prevent the sale and consumption of these illegal products, the DA will take appropriate measures such as destroying, burning, and burying the confiscated meat.

