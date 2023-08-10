2 hurt in motorcycle, SUV collision in San Juan

MANILA - A motorcycle taxi rider and his passenger were injured after colliding with an SUV at the corner of Wilson and L. Gruet street in Barangay Maytunas, San Juan City around noon last Tuesday.

According to the barangay captain of Maytunas, the rider and his passenger were traversing along Wilson St. when an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old woman traveling along L. Gruet St. suddenly steered left before reaching the intersection of the two streets, hitting the right side of the motorcycle.

The impact caused the rider and his passenger to be thrown off from the motorcycle and land on a street in another barangay, within the area of Barangay Santa Lucia.

“Ang may right of way talaga yung motor kasi Wilson siya, y'ung kotse galing taas, pababa, hindi siya nag true stop, give way dapat,” said Artemio Samson, barangay captain of Barangay Maytunas.

Both victims were brought to the hospital as both of them sustained leg injuries. The SUV driver was unharmed in the incident.

The San Juan PNP said the three parties have agreed on a settlement.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Atty. Don Artes saw the video and commented that while the motorcycle did have right of way, he should've been more cautious when crossing the intersection.

“Nasa right of way ang motor although I should say na dire-diretso din siya medyo 'di siya nag-ano ng defensive driving dahil alam mo intersection dapat aware ka rin," Artes said.

According to data from the Highway Patrol Group, there were 8,342 motorcycle-related accidents recorded last year. There were 4,029 motorcycle-related accidents from January to April this year.

The MMDA and Honda Philippines Incorporated (HPI) inked a Memorandum of Agreement last July which will promote road safety awareness and provide technical assistance to trainers in the agency's Motorcycle Riding Academy in Pasig City.

The Motorcycle Riding Academy will provide riders formal training on both theoretical and practical aspects of motorcycle riding as well as basic emergency response training. It is scheduled to open within the third quarter of this year.