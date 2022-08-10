VaxCertPH now accepted across EU, says DFA

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said the vaccine certificate issued by the Philippine government is now recognized and accepted by the European Union, and can be used in countries within the EU community.

In a statement, the DFA said the VaxCertPH is now accepted and recognized by the European Union Digital Covid-19 Certificate (EU DCC) system.

Holders of the EU DCC, on the other hand, can also look forward to its digital verification in Philippine ports of entry.

"Prior to onboarding, recognition of VaxCertPH was through bilateral arrangements with the confines of borders of individual EU members. This comes after the rigorous verification and validation undertaken by various Philippines government agencies, and after an earlier public confirmation undertaken by the EU Committee responsible for EUDCC interoperability," the DFA said.

This means that the VaxCertPH will be regarded uniformity along with other vaccine certificates issued within the EU community.

"The landmark accomplishment ensures the seamless, expedited, safe travel and mobility of Filipinos to and within the EU and other jurisdictions that subscribe to the EUDCC standard," the DFA said.

The EU DCC has 48 other non-EU countries and territories that are part of its system.

With its inclusion in the EU system, the VaxCertPH is now recognized across 94 countries and territories, the DFA added.

"VaxCertPH is now accepted among the top trading, investment, tourism, and Filipino migrant destinations and partner countries of the Philippines. Moreover, VaxCertPH is among few vaccination certificates compliant with both Digital Infrastructure for Verifiable Open Credentialing (DIVOC) and EU DCC standards," said the DFA.

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

FROM THE ARCHIVE