Good dog! PCG canine sniffs out P3.4M worth of drugs

MANILA -- With the help of a four-legged companion, the southern Mindanao unit of the Philippine Coast Guard confiscated 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, in Zamboanga City on Monday.

Coast Guard working dog Bunny detected the contraband with an estimated market value of Php 3.4 million in the cargo area of an airline company.

Based on the investigation, the package was shipped by a Farhana Maddih from Maluso, Basilan and was supposed to be received by a Dayana Ismael from Quezon City.

The package was turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region IX for further investigation and proper disposition.