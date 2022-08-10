Department of Education Spokesperson Michael Poa discusses the Commission on Audit report that flagged the P2.4 billion worth of laptops procured by the agency through the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service. Screengrab

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday it was looking at replacing the laptops given to public school teachers, which were deemed in a state audit report as "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

The DepEd would conduct a survey to identify the issues with the laptops, which were procured through the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service (PS-DBM), said spokesperson Michael Poa in a press conference.

"Mayroon namang listahan kung sino iyong teachers na nabigyan. I-evaluate natin kung ano 'yong issues nila sa laptops," he said.

(We have a list of teachers who were given the laptops. We will evaluate what their issues are with the laptops.)

Poa said the DepEd may do its own "quick fix" to address the problem with the laptops or invoke a warranty provision.

"Kung talagang mabagal 'yong computers and not up to par with what we wanted, 'yang computers, as far as I understand, ay covered pa rin ng warranty," Poa said.

(If the computers are really slow and not up to par with what we wanted, as far as I understand, those are still covered by warranty.)

"So what we will do is aside sa addressing the concerns of the teachers doon sa mabagal na computers, we will also, in coordination with PS-DBM, kasi sila 'yong buyer... we will invoke the warranty provision on their contract, dito sa supplier ng laptops," he explained.

(So what we will do is aside sa addressing the concerns of the teachers with the slow computers, we will also, in coordination with PS-DBM because they are the buyer... we will invoke the warranty provision in our contract with the supplier of the laptops.)

In its 2021 audit report on DepEd, the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged the procurement of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which were bought to aid teachers in distance learning.

The DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of P35,046 per laptop but later accepted the PS-DBM's pricing at P58,300, according to the report.

The higher price resulted in fewer beneficiaries, from 68,500 to 39,583 public school teachers.

Based on the report, feedback gathered by state auditors in the National Capital Region and Cordillera Administrative Region found that the laptops were "too slow because the processor is Intel Celeron, which is outdated."

Poa could not immediately answer why the previous DepEd administration accepted the PS-DBM's higher pricing of the laptops.

But the DepEd has asked the procuring agency to submit documentation on the procurement.

"I'm sure when they did market survey or quotation, when they determined the bid price, backed up po iyan ng documentation kasi kailangan talaga natin 'yan sa procurement. On our side, we don't have those documents on hand," Poa said.

(I'm sure when they did market survey or quotation, when they determined the bid price, that's backed up with documentation because that's really needed in a procurement. On our side, we don't have those documents on hand.)

"When we get the documents, we'll see if there are gaps with the procurement process," he said.

Philippine schools shifted to distance learning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after government banned in-person classes due to the threat of the virus.

For School Year 2022-2023, which starts on Aug. 22, distance learning will still be allowed but only until October 31. By November, all schools are required to shift to 5 days of in-person classes.

