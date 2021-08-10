Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – An official of St. Luke’s Medical Center said some of the patients admitted in their hospitals amid the surge in COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated individuals waiting to get their preferred vaccine brands.

Chief medical officer Dr. Benjamin Campomanes said about 90% of their patients now are unvaccinated.

“Some of the people we see are [unvaccinated] because they are waiting for some kind of vaccine that they want. And I told them that you know, it becomes too late,” he told ANC’s “Dateline Philippines.”

“There are instances where they said they wanted to wait for the vaccine that was promised to them, and so, they waited and it’s too late. They have the COVID now,” he said.

Campomanes said only a handful of those fully vaccinated manifest the moderate form of the novel coronavirus disease.

“Very few moderates. Very very few. You can count through your fingers the fully vaccinated people that have moderate disease. None in the critical and the severe stage,” he stressed.

“Hopefully we can convince people, that whatever vaccine you have, get it. Because it may give you some disease but it’s not going to make you go into severe or critical, and that means hospitalization.”

Campomanes said those who get the moderate form of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated are usually the elderly.

“See the problem with elderly individuals is sometimes, they cannot recruit enough immune response to a COVID vaccine. So they will get immunized, but remember that the body needs to have enough immunity to muster them to produce the antibodies and immunity.”

“So the factor is not just the vaccine but the individual ability to create immunity. And that is sometimes a problem with elderly individuals,” he said.

The St. Luke’s official said he is in favor of giving COVID-19 booster shots to the elderly should they become available.

“It’s not only the elderly, but people who have decreased immunity should also consider getting a booster,” he said.