Teachers to get P1,000 on World Teachers' Day

Teachers compile learning modules after a ceremonial turn-over and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for Manila public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on August 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some 900,000 public school teachers will each receive a P1,000 incentive on World Teachers' Day in October, the Department of Education announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the DepEd said President Rodrigo Duterte approved the release of the benefit, which costs a total of P910 million.

"The grant of [World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit] recognizes the vital role of our educators in addressing the challenges of the pandemic, especially in ensuring the continuity of learning," the DepEd said.

"With the ongoing preparations for School Year 2021-2022, we are grateful to our 900,000-strong teachers who have displayed their unwavering passion to serve and educate the Filipino youth," the agency said.

The DepEd added that it would soon issue guidelines on the incentive.

World Teachers' Day is celebrated every October 5.

Meanwhile, classes in public schools for School Year 2021 to 2022, which will still be delivered through distance learning, are scheduled to start on September 13.

The DepEd earlier gave public school teachers a P5,000 cash allowance for the purchase of teaching supplies and materials, conduct of various modes of learning, and internet and communication expenses, among others.

