Tala Hospital says treating 8 children for COVID-19

Video courtesy of PTV

The Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City said on Tuesday it was treating at least 8 children for COVID-19.

Also known as Tala Hospital, the facility is solely dedicated to COVID-19 patients. At least 8 of those it was tending to are pediatric patients, said medical director Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran Jr.

"Nandito po sila sa moderate to severe cases po," he said in a televised public briefing.

(They are among the moderate to severe cases.)

"Iyong iba po wala naman pong comorbidities pero late na po nagpatingin kaya nag-develop na po sila ng complications po ng COVID-19 infections po," added the doctor.

(Some of them do not have comorbities, but they were treated late so they developed complications of the COVID-19 infections.)

At least 252 of the hospital's 500 beds are occupied. About 71 percent or 179 of them are not yet vaccinated, 18 are partially vaccinated, and 55 are fully vaccinated, Famaran said.

"Nasa 95 percent po ng fully vaccinated at saka partially vaccinated po, nandito po sila kategorya na moderate po ma’am," he said.

Famaran said admissions at Tala Hospital started going up about 2 weeks ago.

"Compared po doon sa second wave, iyong increase po ngayon medyo mabilis po, iyon ho iyong nangyari," the doctor said.

(Compared to the second wave, the current increase is quicker. That is what happened.)

He urged the public to call the One Hospital Command Center, the country's hospital referral system, before bringing COVID-19 patients to Tala Hospital.

Earlier, the Philippine General Hospital reported seeing severe and critical COVID-19 cases among children due to the high viral load of the Delta variant.