MANILA - As some hospitals in Metro Manila are operating on full capacity, the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City still have sufficient beds to accommodate patients.

Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran Jr., medical center chief of DJNRMHS, said Tuesday the hospital continues to accept patients with moderate, severe or critical COVID-19 cases.

The facility, also known as Tala Hospital, has 520 beds for COVID-19 patients. Some 380 of them are ward beds while 140 are ICU beds, Famaran told Teleradyo.

On Aug. 9, the hospital closed its outpatient department and emergency room as they were converted into COVID-19 wards.

Famaran urged the public to call the One Hospital Command Center, the country's hospital referral system, before bringing the patients to Tala Hospital.

"Mas maigi pong dumaan sa One Hospital Command Center para po bago dumating ang pasyente dito sa amin, handa na kami kung ano ang gagawin, kung ano ang kailangan ng pasyente," he said.

(It's better if you go through the One Hospital Command Center so we will know what the patient needs before he or she will arrive here.)

They can also call the hospital's epidemiology surveillance unit if a COVID-19 patient needs admission, he added.

In the interview, Famaran assured the public that Tala Hospital had adequate health-care workers and medical supplies.

"'Yung ospital namin beterano na sa surge ng pasyente, 'yung first wave, second wave," he said.

"Ang ginagawa namin nag-stockpiling na kami ng mga kailangan namin tulad ng oxygen tanks, gamot sa pang-COVID."

"More or less, handa po kaming mag-accommodate ng mga pasyenteng parating," he added.

(Our hospital has become a veteran in dealing with the surge of patients during the first and second waves. What we are doing is we stockpiled oxygen tanks and medication for COVID-19. More or less, we are ready to accomodate patients.)