MANILA - The Philippine National Police is monitoring social media accounts in its investigation into the supposed spread of false information that caused overcrowding at some vaccination sites in Metro Manila, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Tuesday.

Hundreds flocked to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Metro Manila and nearby areas last week ahead of the imposition of tighter lockdowns. Government officials blamed "fake news" for these long queues.

"Ongoing 'yung ating investigation. Based on the initial report of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, meron silang mino-monitor na mga account. But of course, these are just raw information that needs to be validated," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Our investigation is ongoing. Based on the initial report of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, they are monitoring some accounts. But of course, these are just raw information that needs to be validated.)

He said the ACG has "leads" that can be the basis for a case buildup. The unit has also requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in identifying the people behind these accounts, he said.

While some of the accounts were "legitimate" and only seemed to have wrongly interpreted information, Eleazar said those found to have ill intentions will be held liable.

"These will be validated and once we have found out na meron ngang paglabag o merong intensyon dahil nga sa pananabotahe o intentionally giving or disseminating false information, then mananagot sila," he said.

(These will be validated and once we find out that there is indeed a violation or an intention to sabotage or intentionally giving or disseminating false information, then they will be held liable.)

He said the PNP is gathering evidence before announcing these accounts or publicly identifying the people behind them.

Last week, rumors spread that unvaccinated individuals will not be allowed outdoors during the enhanced community quarantine or that they will not be eligible for financial aid, causing throngs of people to head to vaccination sites before the lockdown.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also revealed that there were 2 accounts that claimed a vaccination site was accepting walk-ins. The city government has since asked Facebook to take down these posts, which she said had "malicious intent."

The chaos at vaccination sites happened about a week after President Rodrigo Duterte said barangay officials should prohibit unvaccinated people from going outside their homes. He said police can escort unvaccinated individuals back to their houses if they are seen outdoors.