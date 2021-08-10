Palace warned against taking credit for GDP growth

MANILA - Gabriela Party List Rep. Arlene Brosas on Tuesday warned the Duterte administration against claiming credit for the 11.8 percent growth in the country’s gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2021, saying it had nothing to do with the government’s efforts.



"The slightest uptick in the economy will be magnified precisely because the base or reference growth during the past year is too low. Hindi yan dahil sa mahusay ang pagtugon ng gobyerno sa krisis kundi dahil nanggagaling tayo sa pinakalugmok na yugto mula pa noong 1940s," Brosas said in a statement.



"Kaya uunahan na namin ang Pangulo. 'Wag nyang lokohin ang taumbayan na talagang lumago nang ilang ulit ang ekonomiya. Ang totoong sumipa nang todo ay ang presyo ng langis, singil sa kuryente, at presyo ng pagkain," she added.



Brosas added that hunger remains at an all-time high with one in five Filipinos experiencing hunger, wages remain frozen across the country, while millions remain jobless.



"Mahirap unawain iyang 11.8 percent na paglago dahil hindi yan lapat sa aktwal na sitwasyon ng sikmura ng marami nating kababayan. Sa hanay ng mga malalaking negosyo, nangangahulugan lang iyan ng paglago ito ng kanilang yaman," Brosas said.



Brosas also pointed out that based on the latest GDP figures, manufacturing, services and agriculture sectors have not been restored to their pre-pandemic levels.



Meanwhile, House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez credited the "spirit of teamwork and cooperation" in the country for the GDP growth.



"We rejoice with the news that the Philippine economy grew 11.8 percent, year-on-year, in the second quarter. This officially marks the end of a pandemic-induced recession that bogged us down for fifteen months,” Romualdez said.



Romualdez, however, still gave some credit to the administration, stressing it was also wise for the Duterte administration to anchor the country’s economic recovery on a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign, which is now picking up steam.

House Ways and Means Chair Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda said that the fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccine along with mitigating measures against the Delta variant will determine if the country sustains recovery on the second half of 2021.



"If we are able to stop Delta in its tracks and avoid the kind of surges Indonesia and other ASEAN neighbors are experiencing, we will perform very strongly in H2," Salceda said.



Salceda also emphasized that the lockdown over the National Capital Region (NCR) and other nearby provinces will bear down on economic performance and "other hard lockdowns could hurl us back to the negative territory in the second half."



Marikina Second District Rep. Stella Quimbo welcomed the GDP growth.



Quimbo believes this can be sustained by passing measures that will further spur private consumption, generate jobs, and ramp up government invest in infrastructure while containing the virus.

