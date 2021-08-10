Some people jog at the grounds of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) on Jan. 25, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Outdoor exercise is prohibited in Metro Manila during the enhanced community quarantine due to the threat of the more virulent COVID-19 Delta variant, the Metro Manila Council said Tuesday.

Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the Metro Manila Council, which he chairs, passed a resolution banning outdoor exercise to curb the spread of coronavirus.

An enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, was reimposed in Metro Manila following increase in COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant.

"Nakapirma lahat ng mayors doon na during dito sa ating ECQ hanggang Aug. 20 pinagbabawal natin 'yung exercise, kahit walking, paglabas ng bahay," he said.

(All mayors signed [in the resolution] that during ECQ until August 20, outdoor exercise is not allowed, even walking or going outside.)

The move comes as some people still congregate while exercising despite government orders of staying in as much as possible.

"Talagang hard lockdown tayo. Kung hindi essential ang paglabas mo talaga, hindi talaga papayagan na lumabas ng bahay," Olivarez said.

(We're really in a hard lockdown. If it's not really essential, you are not allowed to go outside.)

Olivarez noted that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India, was "very contagious".

Experts have warned that the Delta variant was "60 to 100 percent" more virulent compared to the original COVID-19 strain from Wuhan, China.

They said carriers of the Delta variant might pass on the virus to other people in a matter of seconds.

"Konting tiis lang. Talagang kailangan na kailangan natin para hindi masayang 'yung lockdown," Olivarez said.

(Let's endure for a little longer. We really need to do this so we'll not waste this lockdown.)

Authorities earlier allowed outdoor exercises such as jogging or biking during ECQ but they must be limited within the village.

As of Aug. 8, the Philippines has recorded 450 cases of the Delta variant, of which majority or 146 of them were reported in Metro Manila. The capital region has been tagged as "high-risk" for COVID-19 transmission by the health ministry.