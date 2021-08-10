DILG says ready to take over ECQ ayuda distribution from disorganized LGUs

MANILA— The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said it is ready to carry out President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to take over the distribution of cash aid in disorganized local governments.

“As of the moment, wala pang abiso, wala pang guidance si Sec.[Eduardo] Año. Hanggat wala pang official na guidance bibigyan natin ng pagkakataon na ituloy pa rin ang pagbibigay ng ayuda bukas,” said DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

(As of the moment, we have yet to receive any advise or guidance from Sec. [Eduardo] Año. Until there is no official guidance we will give the chance for them to start distributing he cash aid tomorrow.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Metro Manila LGUs are set to begin distributing cash aid on Wednesday to residents who may be severely affected by the strict lockdown.

Densing said the DILG and the Department of Social Welfare and Development are ready to take over the process if any LGU is found to be violating minimum health protocols during the distribution of cash aid.

“Pwede namang manghimasok ang ilang ahensiya ng gobyerno para itama ang pagkakamali ng pagdi-distribute o pagbabahagi ng ayuda. We may just take over this specific local government pero ang kabuuang panuntunan pa rin padadaanin sa lokal na gobyerno dahil base sa karanasan natin nitong ayuda ng Abril, Mayo naging mabilis at naging maayos. 'Yung simula naging magulo pero eventually after 3 or 4 days naisaayos na 'yung pamimigay,” said Densing.

(Government agencies may step in to correct mistakes in the distribution of cash aid. We may just take over this specific local government but the guidance is to course it through LGUs because due to our past experiences, the distribution of cash aid last April and May went smoothly and in order. Although the first few days were disorganized but it was eventually corrected.)

But while waiting for guidance from the DILG secretary, Densing said they will continue to monitor how the LGUs perform in handing out cash aid to qualified beneficiaries.

“Siguro ang gagawin lang natin talaga ay magbabantay at kung pumalpak sila sa pamamahagi ng ayuda posibleng mag step-in kami para ayusin ang maayos na pamamahagi ng ayuda,” he said.

(Maybe what we will do is to really monitor them and step in if they make mistakes to ensure that the distribution is in order.)

Duterte on Monday said he would not grant a certain city’s local government the right to distribute ayuda because of its lack of orderly distribution system.

Duterte did not specifically named that LGU.

RELATED VIDEO: