6 held for using fake travel documents in Baguio

MANILA - Six travelers who used fake travel documents to enter Baguio are now facing charges after they were caught on August 7.

The Baguio City Police Office identified the suspects as:

Christian James Balides Naing, 21, of Quezon City

Milky Chill Candaza, 31, of Bataan

Evelyn Codilla, 30, of Bukidnon

Josephine Ogoc of Parañaque City;

Mylene Eran, 31, of Cavite

Princess Bernarte, 24, of Bulacan.

The six are facing charges of falsification of public documents and violation of Republic Act 11332 or the “Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.”

Police said the 6 were with a group of 12 travelers who came to Baguio from Manila to undergo skills assessment for overseas employment.

But upon initial checking at the Baguio Convention Center, the triage team found that two of the travelers presented antigen test results that bore no dry seal and original signature.

However, the group left the site and evaded calls from the triage staff when their team leader was asked to collect all testing documents of their travelers. The triage team also wanted the two who presented suspicious results to undergo antigen tests.

Triage staff finally got through one of the group members and summoned them back to complete the process or face violation of city protocols.

It was then that the triage them discovered that 6 had tampered results. This was verified by the laboratory where they supposedly took the test.

The six were made to undergo antigen testing as they came from areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status.

One of them turned positive and underwent RT-PCR testing. The 11 others were also swabbed and endorsed to one of the city’s isolation facilities.



As of Monday, Baguio City has recorded a total of 424 active cases and placed 16 barangays under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.