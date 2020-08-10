Tourist-favorite Sagada reports coronavirus case

MANILA — The municipality of Sagada has recorded a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case, its mayor said.

Mayor James Pooten Jr. said in an advisory that the COVID-19 patient is a 29-year old male frontliner with no travel history.

"Said patient is currently being isolated and all identified direct contacts as of now are subjected to undergo quarantine," Pooten said in the advisory.

Pooten said COVID-19 monitoring hubs in Pegeo, Payag-eo, and Taccong will be closed for decontamination from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Monday.

He added that entry or exit to and from the municipality are temporarily banned for "further contact tracing purposes."

"A COVID-19 Monitoring Hub will be established in Danom are for the implementation of such," said.

The mayor reminded the public not to discriminate confirmed, probable and suspected COVID-19 cases as it is prohibited by the law.

He also advised the public to follow health protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.

Philippines on Sunday reported 3,109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 129,913.

Of the total number, 67,673 have recovered and 2,270 succumbed to the disease and 58,970 are still active COVID-19 cases.