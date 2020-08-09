The ANC Brief: Wheelchair excuse

More drama in the Senate probe on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth). Here are the stories making the headlines on ANC today:

Not healthy

Two top officials of PhilHealth, President Ricardo Morales and Executive Vice President Arnel De Jesus, submitted documents to the Senate showing they were not healthy enough to appear in continuation of the probe on alleged irregularities in the agency on Tuesday. This looks familiar and recalls how high-profile witnesses would invoke their poor health to ditch their attendance in the hearings or appear in the hearing on wheelchairs. Besides, if the two officials were in such poor health, why were they appointed in the first place?

Roaming aimlessly

Vice President Leni Robredo said government should speed up contact tracing. And the Red Cross rescued a nurse who tested positive for COVID-19, who was turned away from her boarding house and was found roaming the city.

Dry run

The Department of Education (DepEd) will conduct today a national dry run of its blended or distance learning setup to be implemented this school year. The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) had called on the department to show not only best practices and successes but issues and challenges as well.

People's Initiative

A recent Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed 3 out of 4 people think Congress should have granted ABS-CBN a franchise. Meanwhile, concerned citizens and the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) will hold a press conference on updates on the "Pirma Kapamilya," a move to grant ABS-CBN franchise through the people's initiative.

Healing words

Eleven-time Palanca winner Luisa Igloria was sworn in as Virginia's new Poet Laureate last July and will serve until 2022. The Baguio-native says she will promote empathy among her fellow Virginians in these challenging times.