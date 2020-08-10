System error delays release of Monday's COVID-19 case bulletin: DOH

Health workers and frontliners ride the Free Shuttle Service provided by the Office of the Vice President on August 4, 2020. the service will run until August 18 to cover the 15-day MECQ period imposed in Metro Manila to curb the spread of COVID-19. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA - An "unexpected system error," will delay the announcement of updates in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country, the Department of Health said Monday.

The error caused non-inclusion of new patients in the database of COVIDKAYA, a case and contact tracing reporting system for epidemiology and surveillance officers and health care providers, DOH said.

The agency's case bulletin is usually released at 4 p.m. daily.

"The problem has been addressed but it entails additional time to process the recently extracted data," DOH said in a statement.

"We are investigating the root cause in the system and will ensure that measures are in place to avoid this incident in the future."

The Philippines as of Sunday reported 129,913 cases of COVID-19, with 67,673 recoveries and 2,270 deaths.