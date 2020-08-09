Rains ahead in parts of Luzon due to Ferdie: PAGASA

MANILA — Tropical depression Ferdie on Monday will dump rains over parts of Luzon, said state weather bureau PAGASA.

Ferdie, which became a storm on Sunday night, will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan. Occasional rains will hit Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the rest of the Cordilleras and Central Luzon, said PAGASA.

Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for possible floods and landslides during heavy or prolonged rains, the agency warned.

Signal no. 1 was raised in the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip off the roofs of nipa and cogon huts, PAGASA said:

- Western portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc,Pinili,Currimao,Batac City,Paoay,San Nicolas,Laoag City,Pasuquin,Bacarra, Burgos); and the

- Western portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal,Santo Domingo,San Ildefonso,San Vicente,San Juan,Cabugao,Sinait,Santa Catalina).

Ferdie at 4 a.m. was 210 kilometers west northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and 70 kph gusts. If it continues moving northward at 20 kph, it is likely to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday morning, said the weather bureau.

The agency has not monitored any other weather disturbance and the weather is expected to improve in the next days, said PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 10, 2020