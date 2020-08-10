PH Army assures public explosives, ammo secured after deadly Lebanon blast

MANILA - The Philippine Army on Monday assured the public its explosives and ammunition are properly stored following the twin blasts in Lebanon that killed 158 people and injured some 6,000 others.

The Army does not store ammonium nitrate, which is commonly used in agriculture, and employs "measures to avoid such incidents from happening," its commanding general, Lt. Gen Cirilito Sobejana, said, referring to the Aug. 4 incident in Beirut that included some Filipinos among the casualties.

"The Philippine Army values the safety not only of its personnel but also of the people, and as such, we ensure the proper handling and stockpiling of all our explosives and ordnance capabilities," he said in a statement.

Sobejana said he has directed the chief of the army's Ordnance and Chemical Branch to ensure its ammunition was secured.

Explosives and ammunition are also stored deep within camps and far away from soldiers, according to the Army's spokesman. Col. Ramon Zagala.

"All Philippine Army Major units have supply buildings that store ammunition and explosives. They are located within camps but are far from soldiers for safety. They are dug-in and well-ventilated," he told ABS-CBN News.

"Protocols are also set for any eventuality and these supplies are controlled, and manned by competent and well-trained ordnance army personnel."

The Beirut blast had killed 4 Filipinos and wounded 42 others, the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said.

--Report from Zhander Cayabyab, ABS-CBN News