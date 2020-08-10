Matibay na, nakatulong ka pa: Bamboo face shield na gawang Pinoy, patok sa social media

Photo from Manny Pinol Facebook page, contributed by Nonoy Jayme

Patok ngayon sa social media ang mga face shield na gawa sa maninipis na kawayan sa Cotabato.

Bukod sa matibay na, nakatutulong pa ang produksiyon nito na mabigyan ng kabuhayan ang maraming manggagawa.

Ayon sa Facebook post ni dating agriculture chief Emmanuel Piñol nitong Linggo, ito ay dinisenyo ni agricultural engineer Junroe Barrios mula sa M'lang, kasama ang mga miyembro ng Central Mindanao Green Workers Association.

Ayon kay Piñol, nahahati sa tatlong "phase" ang proseso ng paggawa ng naturang produkto.

"Since the group is just starting the enterprise, they have divided the phases of the work, from the stripping of the bamboo slats, to the curing, attaching of the plastic shield, disinfecting and packaging," sinabi ni Piñol.

"They all work from their homes and they need support to establish a formal and orderly manufacturing area complete with working tables, stripping equipment and sanitary equipment," dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Alex Lopez, isa sa mga may-ari ng Bambuhay, aabot sa P80 ang halaga ng paggawa ng produkto at ibinibenta nila ito ng P150 para matulungan ang mga magsasakang naghirap para magawa ito.

"In this way, we are securing the that our farmers receive a fair trade especially now that the economy is challenged by the COVID-19 Pandemic," ani Lopez sa ABS-CBN News.

Hinikayat din ni Piñol ang publiko na tangkilikin ang produkto bilang suporta sa hanapbuhay ng mga bamboo farmers.

"Let us support this group of farmers so that they could survive through the economic crisis while providing readily available and locally made Face Shields," aniya.

"Patronize local products because by doing so we will be utilizing local raw materials providing income to the local farmers. ... And since the products will be processed locally, there will be jobs available," sinabi rin ni Piñol sa isa pang Facebook post.

Para sa mga nais bumili ng produkto, maaaring sumangguni kay Nonoy Jayme sa mga numerong 09658873930 at 09514131970.

Maaari ring mag-order online sa www.bambuhay.com o kaya naman sa Facebook page na Bambuhayph.

Una nang sinabi ng Department of Transportation na kinakailangan nang magsuot ng face shield at face mask ang mga pasahero sa mga pampublikong transportasyon simula Agosto 15.

Naging konsiderasyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force ang pagsusuot ng face shield bilang precautionary measure dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng bilang ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases sa bansa.

Nitong Linggo, nakapagtala na ang Pilipinas ng 129,913 kabuuang bilang ng COVID-19 cases.

Sa kabuuang bilang, 67,673 na ang gumaling, 2,270 ang pumanaw na at 58,970 ang nananatiling active COVID-19 cases.