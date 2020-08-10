House of Reps. employees sick with COVID-19 now at 40; active cases are 22

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Monday confirmed its 40th COVID-19 case.

The congressional staff member last reported for work on March 11 and was tested after developing symptoms, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales in a statement.

The said employee developed symptoms after taking care of a family member who got infected with the disease.

Of the 40 cases in the chamber, 22 are considered active, Montales said.

The Philippines has recorded 129,913 COVID-19 cases, with 2,270 deaths and 67,673 recoveries, as of Sunday. The active cases are 59,970.

- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News