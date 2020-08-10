Ferdie leaves Philippines, rains in Luzon to persist: PAGASA

MANILA - Parts of Luzon will continue to experience rains on Monday even after tropical depression Ferdie left the Philippines, said the state weather bureau.

Ferdie left the Philippine area of responsibility at 9 a.m. It was 265 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte at 10 a.m. and was heading for southeastern China, said PAGASA.

The storm will enhance the southwest winds or habagat, which will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, said the agency.

Occasional rains will also hit Batanes, Cagayan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the rest of the Cordilleras and Central Luzon, PAGASA said.

Residents in these areas should be on the lookout for possible floods and landslides, meteorologists warned.

PAGASA has lifted all wind warning signals.

The agency has not monitored any brewing storm and the weather is expected to improve in the next days, said PAGASA forecaster Aldczar Aurelio.