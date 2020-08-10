DFA reports 3 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos; total now at 9,757

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) climbed to 9,757 on Monday as three additional cases were reported, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

Only 3,259, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,790 of those infected have recovered, while 708 have succumbed to it.

The DFA reported 7 new recoveries and no new fatalities on Monday.

Similar to yesterday’s figures, the DFA confirms no new fatalities among our people abroad due to COVID-19 today; 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; and 7 new recoveries recorded in two countries in Asia and the Pacific. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/NuhXKxZee0 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 10, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 285 in the Asia Pacific Region, 501 in Europe, 2,311 in the Middle East and Africa, and 162 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 129,913 people. The tally includes 2,270 deaths, 67,673 recoveries and 59,970 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News