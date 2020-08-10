3 out of 5 of Pinoys say nat'l gov't, not LGUs, more responsible for solving COVID-19 crisis: SWS poll

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on July 30, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr., Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - Three out of five Filipinos believe the national government is more responsible for solving the coronavirus crisis, rather than the local government units, results of a Social Weather Stations mobile poll released on Monday showed.

According to the survey conducted on July 3-6 among 1,555 adult Filipino respondents, 60 percent of Filipino adults find the national government as being more responsible in addressing the crisis.

Twenty-three percent, meanwhile, said the local government, rather than the national government, is more responsible, while 14 percent said the national and local governments are equally responsible.

The respondents were asked: "In your opinion, which of the two do you think is more responsible for solving the Covid-19 crisis? Is this the national government headed by the President, or the local government headed by the governors and mayors?"

The belief that the national government is more responsible, however, decreases with education, the SWS said.

The proportion of those saying the national government is more responsible is lower among those with more education: only 58 percent among those with college education, and 53 percent among college graduates say so, compared to 66 percent among elementary graduates, 63 percent among non-elementary graduates, and 61 percent among junior high school graduates.

The non-commissioned survey used mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing.

It has a sampling error margin of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippines logged its first case of the COVID-19 on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in the country swelled to 136,638, of which, 66,186 are active. Nearly 2,300 have succumbed to the disease.

The government has imposed quarantine measures in most parts of the country since mid-March.