MANILA — Overseas Filipino workers currently in Myanmar can now go home to the Philippines on vacation without worrying about their jobs, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

In an advisory released Wednesday, DMW said the Department of Foreign Affairs has lowered the Crisis Alert Level in Myanmar from Level 4 (Evacuation) to Level 2 (Restricted Phase).

This means that OFWs with existing employment contracts in Myanmar can now go on vacation in the Philippines, and would be allowed to go back to resume their employment "after properly registering with the DMW."

"This applies only to those with existing employment contracts and not to the deployment of new hires to Myanmar," DMW added.

Authorities likewise reminded Filipinos in Myanmar to avoid crisis-prone regions. DMW said most Filipinos in Myanmar are in Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw, and Mandalay "where they enjoy safe and stable working conditions."

The Philippines in July announced the lowering of the alert level status it imposed on Myanmar, allowing overseas Filipino workers to go back to the country affected by a February 2021 military coup.

Over 400 Filipinos continue to work in Myanmar even after a military junta deposed an elected civilian government years ago.

