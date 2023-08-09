Mayon Volcano emits steam and lava in the early morning of June 27, 2023 in Legazpi City, Albay. Mac Obrero Tataro, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — State volcanologists on Wednesday urged heightened monitoring of volcanic matter from Mayon in Albay province, as it entered its second month in a relatively high unrest.

"Increased vigilance against pyroclastic density currents, lahars, and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the edifice is also advised," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

As of Wednesday, Mayon volcano remained under Alert Level 3, which means hazardous activity is possible within weeks or even days. The 5-step alert system for the volcano was raised to 3 from 2 last June 8.

Phivolcs' bulletin showed that in the past 24-hour period, a slow effusion of lava from Mayon's summit crater "continued to feed the established lava flows on the Bonga (southeastern), Mi-isi (south), and Basud (eastern) gullies."

A total of 259 volcanic tremors were recorded by the Mayon Volcano Network during the same period, Phivolcs said. Around 91 were "low-frequency volcanic earthquakes," while 167 quake events had durations ranging from 1 to 21 minutes.

It also logged 45 rockfall events, 4 pyroclastic density currents, and an average of 969 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions on August 7.

The seismology agency maintained that the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone should be evacuated due to the volcanic hazards.

"Heavy rainfall could generate channel-confined lahars and sediment-laden streamflows in channels where PDC deposits were emplaced," it added.

Some 20,00 residents inside the volcano's danger zone have fled their homes since Mayon's status was raised to Alert Level 3.