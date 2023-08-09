PH, US defense secretaries reaffirm defense alliance

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. (left) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III (right).

MANILA — The defense secretaries of both the Philippines and US held a meeting for the second time in 2023 to reaffirm the two countries' "ironclad defense alliance."

This, after the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal wherein a Chinese Coast Guard ship blocked and water bombed a Philippine Coast Guard vessel conducting a resupply mission for the BRP Sierra Madre.

"US Secretary Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed the US' commitment to provide intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance support," a statement from Department of National Defense (DND) read.

Both DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Austin pledged to "fast-track pending defense initiatives," including the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites.

Consequently, Teodoro also thanked Austin for the US' assistance and relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Egay.

Furthermore, the two defense officials explored ways to enhance cooperation in the field of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response, particularly through EDCA designated areas.

Teodoro and Austin's meeting concluded with them committing to uphold the maintenance of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last February, Austin paid a courtesy call visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang Palace where the Philippine president emphasized the importance of further bolstering the cooperation between Manila and Washington.

